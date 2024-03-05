BHP Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. BHP Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.60.

BHP Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

