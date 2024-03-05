BHP Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.72 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
BHP Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. BHP Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.60.
BHP Group Company Profile
