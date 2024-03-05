VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at GBX 350 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,458.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.76. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 282.33 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 424.29 ($5.39).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.14) price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

