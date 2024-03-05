Utilico Emerging Markets Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Stock Performance

Shares of UEM stock opened at GBX 221.28 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 227.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 221.69. The company has a market cap of £428.04 million, a PE ratio of 885.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Utilico Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 203.26 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.02).

Insider Transactions at Utilico Emerging Markets

In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £6,577.80 ($8,348.52). In other news, insider Isabel Liu bought 2,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £6,577.80 ($8,348.52). Also, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,301 ($6,728.01). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Utilico Emerging Markets

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

