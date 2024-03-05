VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EGY stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 282.33 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 424.29 ($5.39). The firm has a market cap of £368.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,458.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.14) target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

