Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 25th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at C$10.78 on Tuesday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.83.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Nutresa S. A.
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.