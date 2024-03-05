Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 25th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0123 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at C$10.78 on Tuesday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.83.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits and crackers, as well as cookies comprising flavored, cream sandwiches, and wafers.

