Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Mativ has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mativ to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $973.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $84,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

