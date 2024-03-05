Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Down 69.5 %

HMMR opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. Hammer Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

About Hammer Technology

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure. The company is focused on providing HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

