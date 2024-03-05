Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.