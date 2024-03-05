Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Henderson Land Development Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Henderson Land Development stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
