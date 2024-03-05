Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Stock Price Down 40%

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) shares fell 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 201,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 32,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Canyon Creek Food Company Profile

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services.

