Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17,065.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £170.65 ($216.59) and last traded at £170.15 ($215.95), with a volume of 2230 shares. The stock had previously closed at £169.45 ($215.07).

Ferguson Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is £152.96 and its 200-day moving average is £139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,338.11, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

