Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 925,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.3 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.
About Great Wall Motor
