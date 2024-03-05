Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Declines By 6.6%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,778,500 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 7,255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,473.1 days.

Haier Smart Home Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of HRSHF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Haier Smart Home has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

