T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

