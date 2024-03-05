Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $815,000 Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 31,221.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Li Auto by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.11.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

