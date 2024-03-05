Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 126.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,515,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,558 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

