Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $138.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $139.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

