Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $885,000 Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

