iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.05% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SVAL opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

