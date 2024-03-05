Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,644 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

