Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Capri were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

