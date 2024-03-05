Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 233,115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Xerox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,910,000 after buying an additional 271,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

