Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $835.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $877.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $495.11 and a 52-week high of $961.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COKE

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.