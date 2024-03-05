Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,708 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEAD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 866.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of BATS:LEAD opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

