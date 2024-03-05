Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 10,624 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after purchasing an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

