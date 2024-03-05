Navcoin Price Tops $0.0427 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $35,530.09 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00137331 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00037201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00018729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000331 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

