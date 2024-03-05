Fetch.ai Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002686 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $380.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00063356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00023426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,971,539 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

