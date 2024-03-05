Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 450.87% from the stock’s current price.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $972.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.42.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.