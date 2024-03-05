Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 137,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 121,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

