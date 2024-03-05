WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $313.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average is $232.63.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

