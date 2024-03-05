Barclays Raises Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $14.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

Shares of LSEA opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.04. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

