Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAPGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $75,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

