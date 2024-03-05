Yellow (YELLQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQGet Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ YELLQ opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $286.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

