Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Drops By 13.8%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 358,731 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.