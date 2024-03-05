Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,840 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

