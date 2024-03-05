Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.74. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $66.28.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

