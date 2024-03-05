Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 700 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.