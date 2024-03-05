Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1,488.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Regal Rexnord worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -197.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

