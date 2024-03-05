Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

