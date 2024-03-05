Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $32,536,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dropbox by 179.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock worth $392,935 in the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

