News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in News were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 104.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

