Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.0 %

PCTY opened at $170.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

