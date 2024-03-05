Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.40 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $334.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $502.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.