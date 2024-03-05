Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 86.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 116,832 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

