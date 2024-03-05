Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $212,093.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,675.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $212,093.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,675.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

LKFN stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

