4,587 Shares in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 167,860 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $6,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $3,397,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 181.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NFTY opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

