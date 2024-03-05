Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $7.60 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

