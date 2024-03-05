Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 132,595 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,595 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Adient worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $46,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 624.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adient news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADNT. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

