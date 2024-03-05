Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,193 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

BEN opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Get Our Latest Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.