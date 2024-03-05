60,721 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,783,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.0 %

UHS stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $176.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

