Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 254,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.